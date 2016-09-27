India's Gautam Gambhir leaves the field after being dismissed during the fourth cricket test match against England at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England in this August 7, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Philip Brown

PANAJI, India India's in-form opening batsman Lokesh Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two tests against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Gautam Gambhir in the squad, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma will also miss the second test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata after failing to recover from the mosquito-borne viral disease Chikungunya, which also forced him to sit out of the Kanpur opener.

Uncapped Haryana offspinner Jayant Yadav will replace Sharma for the second test of the series, which India lead 1-0.

Right-hander Rahul, 24, scored two hundreds and a fifty in four innings against the West Indies in tests and a Twenty20 international recently.

He made 32 and 38 in Kanpur and injured his right hamstring while running between the wickets.

Gambhir, 34, has played 56 tests for India, the last of them in England over two years ago.

The left-handed opener, who has score nine test hundreds, was recalled to the Indian squad on the back of his strong form in domestic tournaments.

