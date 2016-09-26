Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur - 26/09/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealands's Luke Ronchi. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - First Test cricket match - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur - 26/09/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealands's Luke Ronchi. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

KANPUR, India India beat New Zealand by 197 runs in the first test in Kanpur on Monday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Resuming on 93 for four chasing a 434-run victory target, New Zealand were all out for 236 in the first hour after lunch as India won their 500th test match in style at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.

For the tourists, Luke Ronchi (80) and Mitchell Santner (71)struck half-centuries but it was nowhere near enough to pull off what would have been the highest successful chase in test cricket.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned 6-132 to go with the four wickets he had claimed in the first innings.

Kolkata hosts the second test from Friday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Kanpur; editing by Nick Mulvenney)