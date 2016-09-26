Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
KANPUR, India India beat New Zealand by 197 runs in the first test in Kanpur on Monday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
Resuming on 93 for four chasing a 434-run victory target, New Zealand were all out for 236 in the first hour after lunch as India won their 500th test match in style at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.
For the tourists, Luke Ronchi (80) and Mitchell Santner (71)struck half-centuries but it was nowhere near enough to pull off what would have been the highest successful chase in test cricket.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned 6-132 to go with the four wickets he had claimed in the first innings.
Kolkata hosts the second test from Friday.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.