Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
KOLKATA India beat New Zealand by 178 runs in the second test at Eden Gardens on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and reclaim top spot in the world rankings from Pakistan.
Chasing 376 for a victory on the fourth day, the touring side were all out for 197 in the final session.
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets each for India.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.