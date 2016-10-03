Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. India's players celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Latham. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. New Zealand's Luke Ronchi (R) is bowled. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v New Zealand - Second Test cricket match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - 03/10/2016. India's Mohammed Shami (4th L) is congratulated by his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Bradley-John Watling. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA India beat New Zealand by 178 runs in the second test at Eden Gardens on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and reclaim top spot in the world rankings from Pakistan.

Chasing 376 for a victory on the fourth day, the touring side were all out for 197 in the final session.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets each for India.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)