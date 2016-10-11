Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's players celebrate after the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. New Zealand's Ross Taylor is bowled by India's Ravichandran Ashwin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's Virat Kohli takes the catch of New Zealand's James Neesham. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v New Zealand - Third Test cricket match - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, India - 11/10/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates after the wicket of New Zealand's Jeetan Patel. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

INDORE, India India beat New Zealand by 321 runs in the third and final test to complete a 3-0 sweep in the series at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Tuesday.

Resuming on 18 for no loss, the hosts declared their second innings on 216 for three to set New Zealand a 475-run victory target in the first test match to be staged at the venue.

Virat Kohli and his men returned to bowl out New Zealand for 153 with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming 7-59 to go with the six wickets he claimed in the first innings.

Ross Taylor (32), Martin Guptill (29) and skipper Kane Williamson (27) made starts but could not build substantial partnerships to take the match into the final day.

The teams now meet in a three-match one-day international series starting on Sunday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)