Agassi could bring something special to Djokovic, says Leconte
LONDON Novak Djokovic could be on the verge of "something special" after teaming up with Andre Agassi for the French Open, former Roland Garros runner-up Henri Leconte said on Tuesday.
INDORE, India India beat New Zealand by 321 runs in the third and final test to complete a 3-0 sweep in the series at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Tuesday.
Resuming on 18 for no loss, the hosts declared their second innings on 216 for three to set New Zealand a 475-run victory target in the first test match to be staged at the venue.
Virat Kohli and his men returned to bowl out New Zealand for 153 with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming 7-59 to go with the six wickets he claimed in the first innings.
Ross Taylor (32), Martin Guptill (29) and skipper Kane Williamson (27) made starts but could not build substantial partnerships to take the match into the final day.
The teams now meet in a three-match one-day international series starting on Sunday.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Novak Djokovic could be on the verge of "something special" after teaming up with Andre Agassi for the French Open, former Roland Garros runner-up Henri Leconte said on Tuesday.
ZURICH Manchester United have cancelled their news conference ahead of the Europa League final in Stockholm following Monday's suicide attack at a pop concert in their own city which killed 22 people.