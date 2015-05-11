Fans of Pakistan's cricket team (L) and India's (R) cheer in the stands before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

NEW DELHI The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday it expects bilateral series with India to resume in the United Arab Emirates in December but there was no confirmation from its powerful cross-border counterpart.

The series in the UAE will feature three tests, five one-dayers and two Twenty20 internationals, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said in Kolkata after meeting Indian board chief Jagmohan Dalmiya.

"The security situation (in Pakistan) is improving fast but we know that right now India would not be able to come for a full tour," Khan told Headlines Today news channel.

"We therefore have decided that we'd play in the UAE," said Khan, adding the boards have signed a memorandum of understanding to play each other five times over eight years.

India cancelled bilateral cricket series with its neighbour after Pakistani militants killed 166 people in Mumbai in 2008 but hosted Pakistan in 2012-13 for a short limited over series.

"It's not that I'm hopeful, I'm very positive that we should resume our bilateral cricketing ties," Khan said.

"If the approval of the government is required, fine, but we should make a very clear decision...the world wants to see Pakistan and India playing each other," he added.

Pakistan have not hosted international cricket since the 2009 attack on the visiting Sri Lankan team which forced them to play home matches in the UAE.

Hosting the world's most followed cricket team is naturally a lucrative prospect for the PCB but there was no immediate commitment from the Indian board.

"Regarding the resumption of bilateral cricket ties, it was felt that it is desirable to recommence such cricket contact," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Anurag Thakur said in a statement.

"Since there are certain matters that need to be addressed and considered, it was decided to take appropriate steps. The two boards would be in regular touch and review the situation," Thakur added.

