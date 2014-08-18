LONDON Aug 18 India have been fined for a slow over-rate during their fifth test defeat to England, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side were ruled to be three overs short of its target at the end of the match when time allowances were taken into consideration," an ICC statement read.

India lost the test at The Oval by an innings and 244 runs on Sunday in the final match of a series they lost 3-1.

The side did not contest the ruling, which resulted in Dhoni being fined 60 percent of his match fee and a 30 percent fine for the rest of the team.

"In accordance with ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel regulations governing minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount," the statement said.

Dhoni will receive a one-match ban should he be found guilty of another over-rate offence in test cricket during the next 12 months. (Reporting By Sam Holden; Editing by John O'Brien)