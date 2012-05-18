* Woman alleges Pomersbach molested her
* Cricketer gets interim bail
(Adds Pomersbach granted interim bail)
NEW DELHI May 18 Australian cricketer Luke
Pomersbach has been arrested on molestation and assault charges,
a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday.
The 27-year-old was alleged to have molested a woman and
physically attacked her male friend in a city hotel during a
party after Pomersbach's Bangalore team had beaten Delhi in an
Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday.
"A case has been registered... Luke is in custody and will
be produced in the court," additional commissioner of police
K.C. Dwivedi told the CNN-IBN television channel.
"The lady complained he molested her and after he left the
room, he came back again and tried to force his entry into the
room," he added.
Pomersbach was subsequently granted an interim bail by a
city court.
The woman and her friend are undergoing treatment in a city
hospital.
Attended by celebrities from the world of cricket and
showbusiness, IPL post-match parties have drawn criticism but
league chairman Rajeev Shukla said the body no longer has
anything to do with the events.
"IPL is not hosting any party. We have done away with this
concept of hosting parties," Shukla told reporters.
"Let the law take its course and police decide, it's about
the behaviour of an individual player," he added.
Pomersbach, who played his only Twenty20 International
against New Zealand in 2007, has not been part of the Bangalore
playing XI this season.
The incident follows Kolkata franchisee owner and Bollywood
actor Shah Rukh Khan's altercation on Wednesday in Mumbai with
the Wankhede Stadium officials, who have banned him from
entering the ground for next five years.
Earlier on Tuesday, five uncapped Indian cricketers were
provisionally suspended following allegations of corruption in
the lucrative Twenty20 League.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
Alastair Himmer)