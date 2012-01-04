Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators after reaching a half century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

SYDNEY Australia's Ricky Ponting scored his first test century in two years on Wednesday, reaching the milestone just after lunch on the second day of the second test against India.

The 37-year-old, the third most prolific test run scorer of all time, had made 97 going into the break and was forced to wait nervously for three overs after the resumption of play.

In the end, the vital run came off a single which could easily have seen him run out with the gritty Tasmanian ending up sprawled in the dirt of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After he realised that Zaheer Khan's throw had missed the stumps, he picked himself up, brushed the mud off his shirt and raised both arms to accept a standing ovation from the crowd.

It was his 40th test century and the first since he scored 209 against Pakistan in January 2010 on his home test track at Hobart.

The century ended a tough two years for Ponting, who relinquished the Australia captaincy last March and faced repeated calls for an end to be brought to his test career.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)