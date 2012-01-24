By Nick Mulvenney
| ADELAIDE
ADELAIDE Jan 24 Australia's Ricky Ponting hit
his second century in three matches and became the third batsmen
to score 13,000 test runs before laughing off suggestions he
might be about to retire on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old was unbeaten on 137 at the close on the
first day of the fourth test against India having rescued
Australia's innings with a stand of 251 for the fourth wicket
with his successor as captain Michael Clarke.
His effusive celebration of the century sparked conjecture
that he might be about to retire, but the gritty Tasmanian
dismissed the idea with a wry smile.
"How did I know I'd come here and get asked questions about
retirement?" he told a news conference.
"It was a celebration mate, I usually do a similar
celebration when I score a test match hundred.
"I won't be retiring at the end of this test match."
Ponting has revived his career in the India series, scoring
his first century in two years in the second test in Sydney,
where he shared a 288-run stand with Clarke, before his more
fluent effort at the Adelaide Oval.
"I felt I played better today than I did in Sydney, it was
probably a better wicket to bat on today, there wasn't much in
it for any of the Indian bowlers," he said.
"It's Michael and my responsibility to make sure we start
well tomorrow and see where that takes us.
"But I'm not going to be satisfied with where I am at. You
go through too many ups and downs in your career to let moments
like this slip."
Ponting's century was his fourth in four test matches
against India at Adelaide, including a 242 in a losing cause in
2003.
Before notching up his 41st test century, the former
Australian captain who made his debut against Sri Lanka at Perth
in 1995, hit his 13,000th run.
The only two men to have scored more test runs than Ponting,
India's Sachin Tendulkar (15,432) and Rahul Dravid (13,262),
were both fielding on Tuesday.
Despite his long career, Ponting said he was as motivated -
and as nervous - as he had always been.
"It's never been about making 13,000 runs or 14,000 runs,"
he said.
"It's about doing what I can when it's required of me to get
my team through a certain situation in a game. That's what
motivates me.
"Winning test matches and winning games of cricket for
Australia is what motivates me to keep playing.
"I still get nervous before every innings. If the day comes
when I'm sitting in the dressing room and haven't got sweaty
palms, it probably means that it doesn't mean enough to me."
