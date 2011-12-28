MELBOURNE Dec 28 Former Australia captain Ricky
Ponting gave little indication he would be riding off into the
sunset after the India series following his second successive
half-century on the third day of the first test on Wednesday.
Ponting, Australia's most prolific run scorer in tests and
third all-time, stroked a defiant 60 in a 115-run partnership
with Mike Hussey to add to his first innings 62 in a solid
return to form following his dismal series against New Zealand.
But the 37-year-old Tasmanian, who has been under pressure
to justify his place in the team with runs, rued not going on
with the job after his wicket sparked yet another Australian
batting collapse.
"When you spend that much time in the middle, as a top order
batter it's your job to go on make big scores," Ponting told
reporters after Australia took a 230-run lead at stumps with two
wickets in hand.
"So I'm disappointed that I haven't been able to do that in
either innings of this game, particularly in the second innings
when we were in some early trouble, fighting our way into a
pretty strong position and when I got out we lost a couple of
wickets on top of that."
The partnership may also have saved Hussey's career, the
gritty 36-year-old hanging on with 79 at the close as his
partners wilted around him at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Hussey might also thank India number three Rahul Dravid who
dropped a simple catch behind the wicket when he was on 69.
The let-off has given Hussey, who made a pair of golden
ducks in his previous two innings, a great chance to play the
hero on day four and drive Australia to a defendable total
against India's formidable batting lineup.
"Most of our batting collapses of late have actually been in
the second innings as well when we've had games to set up,"
Ponting said.
"Today I thought a couple of guys were a little bit
unlucky... I thought the way that Mike approached his batting
when he came to the crease was the way that you want to play.
"You have to show great intent and you have to
counter-attack at different times and I thought the way Mike
Hussey handled that situation today was great."
While Ponting's half-centuries have bought him time, it has
been nearly two years since his last century and his place
remains awkward in captain Michael Clarke's rebuilding team,
despite its brittle batting unit.
The crowds at the Melbourne Cricket Ground have greeted the
batsman as if it were his last test, rising to their feet to
applaud him on his walk out to the crease and again when he has
raised his bat to salute them after his half-centuries.
Ponting dismissed the idea he would ever willingly leave the
game, even if a few good innings might afford him the chance to
exit on a high and on his own terms.
Nor would he ever pay heed to the ranks of former players
and pundits lining up to tell him what to do.
"It's my job to be a consistent run-scorer for Australia and
do my best to win games of cricket for Australia," he said.
"If I feel like I've got some support in the dressing room
that's all that really matters to me.
"I want to do the best that I can to get this Australian
cricket team back to a bit higher ranked than we are at the
moment.
"If I can read something and learn something about what's
going to make me a better player I'll do it, but deep down I
know what I have to do to be the best player that I can be."
