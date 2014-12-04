An order of service for the funeral of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes is pictured prior to being distributed to mourners in his home town of Macksville, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The tragedy of Phillip Hughes's shocking death hung like a dark cloud over the Gliderol Stadium on Thursday as India shifted their focus to cricket with a hastily arranged two-day practice match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

Varun Aaron (4-41) generated enough bounce to stake a claim for a place in the starting side for next week's first test, while leg-spinner Karn Sharma returned figures of 3-54 as Cricket Australia XI folded for 243 in the 69th over.

Exactly a week after Hughes succumbed to a fatal blow to his head by a bouncer, Jordan Silk was hit on the grill of his helmet by a rising Mohammad Shami delivery but the Tasmanian opener shrugged it off and went on to score 58 runs.

"I tried to keep my eye on it as best I could. That happens I guess in cricket," Silk said.

For India, who finished the day 99-2, opener Shikhar Dhawan was out for a golden duck while both Murali Vijay (39) and Virat Kohli (30) got reprieves to remain unbeaten.

A day after Hughes's funeral, the mood was sombre at the ground where a tribute reading "RIP P HUGHES 408" was displayed on the scoreboard, referring to Hughes being the 408th Australian test cricketer.

The Indians put their bats out before the start of the tour game as a tribute to Hughes, who died three days before his 26th birthday.

There was no toss and India were allowed to bowl first. The players and officials, wearing black armbands, observed a minute's silence before the start of the play.

Adelaide hosts the first India v Australia test from Tuesday. Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney are the other venues in the four-match series.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)