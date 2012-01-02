SYDNEY Jan 2 The green shoots of Australian
recovery will be exposed to the full glare of India's
determination to level the series in the 100th test match to be
played at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting on Tuesday.
Fired by a display of aggressive fast bowling, Australia
rebounded from a first home defeat to New Zealand in 26 years to
take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series with an ultimately
convincing 122-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last
week.
While the hosts will be looking for more of the same on a
wicket with a tinge of green to it, India will be out to stop a
the rot of a run of five successive overseas test defeats going
back to their 4-0 drubbing in England last year.
Crucial to their success will be an improved performance
from their much-vaunted batting line-up - particularly the
openers - and a century from Sachin Tendulkar would be welcome
in more ways than one.
The 38-year-old has been stuck on 99 international hundreds
for 10 months and will fancy his chances of finally reaching the
milestone at a ground where he has plundered runs at an average
of more than 221 per innings in the past.
Pace bowling great Glenn McGrath will once again be hoping
for the ground to be turned into a sea of pink on the third day
of the test for his McGrath Foundation charity, which raises
money for breast cancer nurses in Australia.
The 41-year-old, who took 563 test wickets, is notorious for
his predictions of series whitewashes for Australia and the form
of quicks James Pattinson, Peter Siddle and Ben Hilfenhaus had
him at it again on Monday.
UNCHANGED AUSTRALIA
"I think a team really builds itself around a bowling attack
and you look at the bowling attack the team has at the moment
and that will give the rest of the guys a lot of confidence," he
said.
"I'm very confident, as confident as I've been in years,
that this team is something special and expecting big things
from them too."
Australia go into the match unchanged from Melbourne, with
spinner Nathan Lyon preferred to a fourth pace option in Ryan
Harris.
India, who look likely to drop number six batsman Virat
Kohli and hand Rohit Sharma his test debut, have always enjoyed
playing on the traditionally spin-friendly SCG wickets but have
only won once in nine previous matches at the ground.
Four of the other contests have been drawn and, despite the
40 wickets that tumbled over four dramatic days in Melbourne,
another stalemate to leave the series nicely poised going into
the third test in Perth would be no great surprise.
All concerned are convinced that it will be played in a
better spirit than the spiteful 2008 encounter at the ground,
when Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was accused of racially
abusing Andrew Symonds.
"Both the sides have moved on," India skipper Mahendra
Singh Dhoni said on Monday.
"You see fewer situations where you see players having a
verbal spat. Of course a bit of chit-chat is good but the
behaviour of both sides has improved."
(Editing by John O'Brien)
Please click on for more cricket stories