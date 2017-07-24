Cricket: Lokesh Rahul to miss Galle test with fever

(Reuters) - Indian opening batsman Lokesh Rahul has been ruled out of this week's first test against Sri Lanka in Galle with viral fever, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

Rahul had been due to return to the Indian starting lineup after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during the home test series against Australia.

"There are no major health concerns and he is making rapid progress, much to the satisfaction of the medical team," BCCI said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, he is advised further rest and hence will not be available for selection for the first Test match against Sri Lanka, which starts on July 26 at Galle."

Abhinav Mukund is expected to replace Rahul at the top of the batting order alongside Shikhar Dhawan.