UPDATE 1-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
COLOMBO, July 28 India beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to win the third one-day international played in Colombo on Saturday.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 286-5 in 50 overs (K Sangakkara 73, M Jayawardene 65, A Mathews 71 not out)
India 288-5 in 49.4 overs (G Gambhir 102, S Raina 65 not out). (Editing by Justin Palmer)
