UPDATE 1-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, July 24 Sri Lanka beat India by nine wickets in the second one-day cricket international on Tuesday to level the five-match series at one-all.
Scores:
India 138 in 33.3 overs (G Gambhir 65, T Perera 3-19, A Mathews 3-14),
Sri Lanka 139-1 in 19.5 overs (U Tharanga 59 not out, T Dilshan 50). (Editing by Clare Fallon)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.