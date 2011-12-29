MELBOURNE Dec 29 Australia beat India by 122
runs on the fourth day of the first test at the Melbourne
Cricket Ground on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match
series.
Scores:
India 169 (J. Pattinson 4-53, P. Siddle 3-42) & 282 (V.
Sehwag 67, R. Dravid 68, S. Tendulkar 73; B. Hilfenhaus 5-75, P.
Siddle 3-63) v Australia 333 (R. Ponting 62, E. Cowan 68; U.
Yadav 3-106, Z. Khan 4-77) & 240 (R. Ponting 60, M. Hussey 89;
U. Yadav 4-70, Z. Khan 3-53)
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)