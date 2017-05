NEW DELHI Dec 7 India beat South Africa by 337 runs in the fourth and final test to win the series 3-0 at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium on Monday.

Chasing 481 for victory, South Africa resumed day five on 72-2 and folded for 143 soon after the tea break after some dour display by their top order.

AB de Villiers (43) top-scored for the visitors, while Ravichandran Ashwin (5-61) was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the second innings.

India had beaten South Africa inside three days both in Mohali and Nagpur either side of the rain-ruined second test in Bangalore. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)