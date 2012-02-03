MELBOURNE Feb 3 India beat Australia by eight wickets in the second and final Twenty20 international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Scores:

Australia 131 all out v India 135-2 (G. Gambhir 56) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Toby Davis); To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more cricket stories