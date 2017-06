MELBOURNE Feb 5 Australia beat India by 65 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday in the rain-shortened first one-day international of the triangular series with Sri Lanka. India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Scores:

Australia 216-5 (M. Wade 67, D. Hussey 61 not out, V. Kumar 3-21) V India 151 all out (C. McKay 4-20)

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

