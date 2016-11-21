VISAKHAPATNAM, India Nov 21 India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav picked up three wickets apiece in the second innings as the hosts beat England by 246 runs on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 405 for a win, England were all out for 158 shortly after lunch on the fifth and final day in the first test match being played in the port city of Visakhapatnam. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)