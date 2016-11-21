Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
VISAKHAPATNAM, India Nov 21 India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav picked up three wickets apiece in the second innings as the hosts beat England by 246 runs on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Chasing 405 for a win, England were all out for 158 shortly after lunch on the fifth and final day in the first test match being played in the port city of Visakhapatnam. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.