Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
MOHALI, India Nov 29 India beat England by eight wickets in the third test to go 2-0 up in the five-match series at the Punjab cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.
Chasing a modest 103 for victory, India eased to the target with more than a day to spare, losing the wickets of opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara.
Parthiv Patel top-scored for the hosts with a rapid unbeaten 67.
Earlier, England were bowled out for 236 in their second innings with Joe Root leading the way with a defiant 78.
Mumbai hosts the fourth test from Dec. 8. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Mohali; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.