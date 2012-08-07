Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
KANDY, Sri Lanka Scoreboard in the one-off Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and India at Pallekele on Tuesday.
India
G.Gambhir b Eranga 6
A.Rahane c and b Mendis 21
V.Kohli c Thirimanne b Eranga 68
S.Raina not out 34
M.Dhoni not out 16
Extras: lb-7, w-3) 10
Total: (three wickets, 20 overs) 155
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-81, 3-129.
Did not bat: R Sharma, M Tiwary, I Pathan, R Ashwin, U Yadav, A Dinda.
Bowling:
Mathews 3-0-23-0, Eranga 4-0-30-2 (w-2), Malinga 4-0-31-0 (w-1), Perera 4-0-34-0, Herath 3-0-17-0, Mendis 2-0-13-1.
Sri Lanka innings
M.Jayawardene lbw b Pathan 26
T.Dilshan b Pathan 0
U.Tharanga c Raina b Pathan 5
L.Thirimanne b Ashwin 20
A.Mathews c Dhoni b Dinda 31
J.Mendis c Rahane b Yadav 11
D.Chandimal c Kohli b Dinda 7
T.Perera run out 1
S.Eranga c Ashwin b Dinda 6
L.Malinga c Dhoni b Dinda 0
R.Herath not out 0
Extras: lb-2, w-7) 9
Total: (all out, 18 overs) 116
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-14, 3-35, 4-68, 5-96, 6-100, 7-102, 8-116, 9-116, 10-116.
Bowling:
Pathan 4-0-27-3 (w-3), Yadav 3-0-24-1 (w-2), Dinda 3-1-19-4, Kohli 3-0-13-0, Sharma 1-0-9-0 (w-1), Ashwin 4-0-22-1 (w-1) (Editing by Brian Homewood)
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.