A cricket fan dressed as a Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits next to portraits of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar outside a stadium in Mumbai November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI Reaction to the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar from cricket on Saturday after a glittering career spanning 24 years:

DAVID RICHARDSON, CEO of International Cricket Council (ICC):

"He was an exceptional cricketer who earned the utmost respect of his peers, team mates, opponents and fans all over the world through his talent, performances and fierce competitiveness.

"His 664 internationals, 34,357 runs and 100 centuries over 24 years not only illustrate his determination and commitment to the game but also his mental and physical toughness which are the vital ingredients to reach the highest pedestal in any sport.

"Sachin always put his team ahead of himself during his illustrious career but he picked up a number of personal accolades which highlights his brilliance.

"Sporting geniuses like Sachin are rare phenomena and we are privileged to have seen him in action. On behalf of the ICC and the entire cricketing family, I thank Sachin for his unprecedented services to our sport and we wish him well in the future."

JITENDRA SINGH, sports minister of India:

"Sachin Tendulkar is one of the finest examples of sportsmen we have ever had with love for the sport, humility, integrity, honesty and pure unbridled talent. His sterling performance across all formats of the game, from Tests, ODIs and T20 over 24 years, is a rare feat of exemplary elegance, earnest application and commitment."

ANJALI, wife of Sachin Tendulkar:

"I have always known, from even before we got married, he is not only mine. Cricket comes first. He belongs to Mumbai, he belongs to the country and then he belongs to us.

"I can imagine cricket without Sachin but I can't imagine Sachin without cricket."

ROGER FEDERER, tennis great, on Twitter:

"What a remarkable career @sachin_rt. Wish you the very best moving forward #ThankYouSachin"

SANIA MIRZA, India tennis player, on Twitter:

"So emotional...the whole country is...we will miss u #RESPECT #SACHIN #LEGEND"

MICHAEL CARRICK, England footballer, on Twitter:

"A true great of sport @sachin_rt retiring, had some innings!! The little master will be missed."

GRAEME SMITH, South Africa captain, on Twitter:

"Sorry I missed @sachin_rt last game.what can you say about a man that did so much for our great game! all the best in retirement & thank you!"

MATTHEW HAYDEN, former Australia cricketer, on Twitter:

"Chase dreams and no short cuts, be a good person #dad patience, prayers and sacrifices #mum whatever you do, do it 100%#brother #Sachin"

BRETT LEE, former Australia cricketer, on Twitter:

"Congrats to the legend @sachin_rt well done mate on everything you have achieved. A phenomenal career"

DARREN LEHMANN, Australia coach, on Twitter:

"Congratulations to Sachin on a magnificent career! One of the best of all time in the world of cricket, plenty of memories from him!"

DAMIEN FLEMING, former Australia cricketer, on Twitter:

"Well done on a great career #Sachin And #ThankYouSachin all the headaches bowling to you in your prime"

TOM MOODY, former Australia cricketer, on Twitter:

"Moving & classy speech by the "little master" composed & graceful to the very end. #ThankYouSachin"

GRAEME SWANN, England cricketer, on Twitter:

"I'm not sure if you heard but Sachin Tendulkar retired today! What a great little player and lovely bloke #ThankYouSachin"

LUKE WRIGHT, England cricketer, on Twitter:

"Such a honour to have watched and played against Sachin. He is a different class and yet still a great person. #ThankYouSachin"

CHRIS GAYLE, West Indies cricketer, on Twitter:

"Was absolutely a pleasure being a part of history Sachin Tendulkar 200 Test Match. #legends"

VIRENDER SEHWAG, India cricketer, on Twitter:

"Been an emotional time for me since the announcement #SRT. Can't articulate what he means to me, it's so personal! #ThankYouSachin"

SANJAY MANJREKAR, former India cricketer, on Twitter:

"He was the first to reach the ground & last to leave for 29 yrs. Don't think any cricketer will miss the game as much as Tendulkar will."

AAKASH CHOPRA, former India cricketer, on Twitter:

"Damp eyes...lump in my throat. A final goodbye. #ThankYouSachin"

HARBHAJAN SINGH, India cricketer, on Twitter:

"Let's salute the master. Cricket won't be the same without u. For me u r cricket. Thank u paji for everything"

IRFAN PATHAN, India cricketer, on Twitter:

"Most emotional retirement of world cricket but Sachin Tendulkar isn't retiring from our heart, #ThankYouSachin" (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Clare Fallon)