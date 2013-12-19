Virat Kholi (R) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Graeme Smith (L), who was bowled out by Ishant Sharma, during the second day of their cricket test match in Johannesburg December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

JOHANNESBURG A spectacular top-order batting collapse left South Africa floundering on 213 for six on the second day of the first test against India on Thursday.

The Proteas slipped from a commanding 130 for one to 146 for six in reply to India's total of 280 before an unbeaten partnership of 67 between Vernon Philander (48 not out) and Faf du Plessis (17 not out) steadied the innings.

They remain 67 runs behind India's first innings total on a Wanderers wicket that usually quickens on the second and third days, as was the case in the afternoon session when the tourists tore through the home side's top order.

Ishant Sharma (three for 64) and Mohammed Shami (two for 48) were the chief destroyers in a brilliant spell of fast bowling after tea.

"Some of the dismissals didn't have much to do with the pitch but the wicket is offering quite a lot to the seamers, they just have to get the right length," South African batsmen Hashim Amla told reporters.

"We are not out of the woods yet but we have started a bit of a recovery. You can see now that 280 is a pretty good total on this wicket, so chasing anything like that in the fourth innings is going to be tough."

The day should have been better for India but Rohit Sharma dropped a simple chance off Du Plessis at second slip off the bowling of Shami with 10 minutes of play remaining.

India lost their last five wickets for 16 runs in the morning session and South Africa suffered the same fate in the afternoon.

But while it was the Indian tail that were skittled, for the Proteas it was the wickets of Amla, Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith, JP Duminy and AB de Villiers.

Amla (36) was the first to go as he left a Sharma delivery that nipped back into him and cannoned into the stumps.

Kallis fell for a first ball duck, Sharma trapping him leg before wicket to extend a poor run of form for the 38-year-old. He had averaged just six in his last seven innings.

Smith batted doggedly for 68 but became India's third wicket in nine balls when Khan trapped him leg before wicket, the 14th time he has got him out in test matches.

Ten minutes earlier South Africa had looked comfortable at the crease but suddenly the Indian quicks appeared unplayable. Duminy scratched around for his two runs before edging Shami to Murali Vijay at first slip.

Two balls later the tourists had the prized wicket of De Villiers (13), who was beaten for pace on the quickening wicket and struck on the pads in front of the wicket.

"South Africa are still trailing us by 67 runs," Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane said.

"We need continue to bowl well tomorrow and take wickets of their tail. Then we need to bat well because chasing 275 runs on this pitch will be a challenge."

South Africa had run through India's tail in the morning session with some excellent seam bowling.

The tourists resumed on 255 for five, but Philander (four for 61), who took his career tally to 99 test wickets, and Morne Morkel (three for 34) restricted them to 280 all out, a total that now looks like a good one. (Reporting by Nick Said,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)