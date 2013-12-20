India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a delivery from South Africa's Vernon Philander during the third day of their cricket test match in Johannesburg, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

JOHANNESBURG Cheteshwar Pujara punished South Africa's wilting bowling attack with a sparkling 135 not out as he and Virat Kohli helped India take complete control of the first test at the Wanderers on Friday.

A third-wicket stand of 191 between Pujara and Kohli (77 not out) lifted India to 284 for two in their second innings at the close of play, a commanding lead of 320 on a pitch that still has plenty to offer the bowlers.

South Africa's cause has not been helped by a grade one ankle ligament strain to Morne Morkel that has robbed them of one of their main strike weapons and makes him a serious doubt for the second test starting in Durban on Boxing Day.

The Proteas' main worries, however, are more immediate.

Pujara showed admirable patience and plenty of skill in compiling his sixth test century, but did offer a relatively simple caught and bowled chance to the hapless Imran Tahir when he had just passed his 50.

The leg-spinner put it down to compound a miserable match in which he has conceded 102 runs in 19 overs without taking a wicket.

As the South African attack began to tire, Pujara and Kohli stepped up the scoring rate and smashed 175 in 38 overs in the final session, making a mockery of the difficult pitch conditions.

South Africa had said before he day's play that chasing anything over 250 would be a challenge.

If that is the cause the their task has surely become one of survival in the game rather than potential victors with two days still to play.

Paceman Vernon Philander earlier become the fastest South African to take 100 test wickets when he enticed Shikhar Dhawan (15) to steer the ball to second slip Kallis, who took his 199th catch in test cricket.

Philander claimed his 100th victim in his 19th test, the joint-sixth quickest to the milestone in tests, and he reached the mark one match faster than South Africa's previous record-holder, Dale Steyn.

The tourists made short work of the South African tail in the morning session, despite a battling 59 from Philander, dismissing the hosts for 244 as they picked up the final four wickets for the addition of 31 runs.

Zaheer Khan finished with figures of four for 88 and Ishant Sharma claimed four for 79.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)