COLOMBO, July 28 Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara has been ruled out of the rest of the one-day series against India after fracturing the little finger on his right hand during the third match on Saturday.

"Sangakkara will be out of action for a minimum of four weeks," said Sri Lanka team manager Charith Senanayake.

Sangakkara received a blow on his hand from a delivery by Indian fast bowler Ashok Dinda but continued to bat after medical attention was given to him on the field.

He went on to score 73, but did not take the field during the Indian innings with Dinesh Chandimal playing as wicketkeeper.

Sri Lanka are due to play two more one-day matches and a Twenty20 in India. (Editing By Alison Wildey)