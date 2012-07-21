HAMBANTOTA, July 21 Scoreboard in first one-day international between Sri Lanka and India played at Sooriyawewa on Saturday. India innings G Gambhir b Kulasekara 3 V Sehwag run out 96 V Kohli c sub (S Senanayake) b Perera 106 R Sharma b Mathews 5 S Raina c sub (S Senanayake) b Perera 50 M Dhoni c Thirimanne b Perera 35 I Pathan not out 7 R Ashwin not out 0 Extras: (b-1, lb-2, nb-2, w-7) 12 Total: (six wickets, 50 overs) 314 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-180, 3-191, 4-228, 5-307, 6-307. Bowling: Kulasekara 5-0-20-1 (w-1), Malinga 10-0-83-0 (nb-2), Mathews 10-0-58-1 (w-5), Perera 10-0-70-3, Dilshan 5-0-28-0, Herath 10-0-52-0 (w-1). Sri Lanka innings U Tharanga c Sehwag b Ashwin 28 T Dilshan lbw b Pathan 6 K Sangakkara b Yadav 133 D Chandimal c Dhoni b Yadav 13 M Jayawardene lbw b Ojha 12 A Mathews c Gambhir b Khan 7 L Thirimanne lbw b Ashwin 7 T Perera c Kohli b Pathan 44 R Herath run out 0 L Malinga not out 19 N Kulasekara not out 1 Extras: (b-1, lb-6, w-16) 23 Total: (nine wickets, 50 overs) 293 Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-86, 3-117, 4-132, 5-172, 6-191, 7-269, 8-271, 9-275. Bowling: Khan 10-0-63-1 (w-5), Pathan 10-1-37-2 (w-4), Yadav 10-0-76-2 (w-3), Ashwin 10-1-46-2 (w-1), Sehwag 4-0-20-0 (w-1), Ojha 6-0-44-1 (w-1). (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)