KANDY, Aug 4 Scoreboard in fifth and final one-day international between Sri Lanka and India played at Pallakele on Saturday. India innings G Gambhir c Malinga b Senanayake 88 A Rahane lbw b Perera 9 V Kohli lbw b Pradeep 23 R Sharma b Pradeep 4 M Tiwary c Perera b Malinga 65 S Raina c Thirimanne b Malinga 0 M Dhoni c Chandimal b Malinga 58 I Pathan not out 29 R Ashwin not out 2 Extras: (lb-10, w-6) 16 Total: (seven wickets, 50 overs)294 Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-77, 3-87, 4-197, 5-197, 6-213, 7-290 Did not bat: Z Khan, A Dinda. Bowling: Malinga 10-0-64-3 (w-1), Perera 10-0-53-1 (w-4), Mathews 5-0-29-0, Pradeep 10-0-63-2, Senanayake 10-0-50-1 (w-1), Mendis 5-0-25-0. Sri Lanka innings U Tharanga c Rahane b Pathan 31 T Dilshan c Khan b Pathan 0 L Thirimanne run out 77 D Chandimal lbw b Dinda 8 A Mathews run out 13 C Kapugedera lbw b Khan 9 J Mendis c Dhoni b Pathan 72 T Perera c Kohli b Pathan 18 S Senanayake b Pathan 7 L Malinga c Raina b Dinda 10 N Pradeep not out 0 Extras: (b-2, lb-14, w-13) 29 Total: (all out, 45.4 overs) 274 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-61, 3-74, 4-89, 5-102, 6-204, 7-252, 8-256, 9-266, 10-274 Bowling: Khan 9-1-53-1 (w-8), Pathan 10-0-61-5 (w-5), Dinda 7.4-0-55-2, Kohli 1-0-3-0, Ashwin 9-0-37-0, Sharma 6-0-23-0, Raina 2-0-12-0, Tiwary 1-0-14-0. Result: India won by 20 runs. India win series 4-1.