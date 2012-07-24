HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, July 24 Scoreboard at the end of the second one-day cricket international between Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday: India innings G Gambhir c Sangakkara b Malinga 65 V Sehwag c and b Perera 15 V Kohli c Sangakkara b Perera 1 R Sharma b Mathews 0 S Raina b Perera 1 M Dhoni c Sangakkara b Mathews 11 I Pathan c Perera b Malinga 6 R Ashwin run out 21 Z Khan lbw b Herath 2 P Ojha c Sangakkara b Mathews 5 U Yadav not out 0 Extras: (b-2, lb-4, w-5) 11 Total: (all out, 33.3 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-33, 3-38, 4-41, 5-60, 6-79, 7-107, 8-113, 9-132, 10-138. Bowling: Malinga 7.3-0-36-2, Udana 6-0-42-0 (w-5), Perera 8-3-19-3, Mathews 7-2-14-3, Herath 5-0-21-1. Sri Lanka innings U Tharanga not out 59 T Dilshan c Dhoni b Ashwin 50 D Chandimal not out 6 Extras: (lb-10, w-14) 24 Total: (one wicket, 19.5 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-119. Did not bat: K Sangakkara, M Jayawardene, A Mathews, L Thirimanne, T Perera, R Herath, L Malinga, I Udana. Bowling: Khan 6-0-39-0 (w-9), Pathan 4-0-27-0 (w-4), Yadav 4-0-38-0, Ashwin 5-1-18-1 (w-1), Ojha 0.5-0-7-0 (Editing by Clare Fallon)