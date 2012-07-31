COLOMBO, July 31 Scoreboard from the fourth one-day international between Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday. Sri Lanka innings U Tharanga st Dhoni b Ashwin 51 T Dilshan c Dhoni b Dinda 42 L Thirimanne b Ashwin 47 D Chandimal c Pathan b Tiwary 28 M Jayawardene c Dhoni b Sehwag 3 A Mathews c Kohli b Tiwary 14 J Mendis b Tiwary 17 T Perera c Raina b Tiwary 2 R Herath not out 17 L Malinga not out 15 Extras: (lb-2, w-13) 15 Total:(eight wickets, 50 overs)251 Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-102, 3-152, 4-155, 5-190, 6-213, 7-218, 8-219. Did not bat: N Pradeep. Bowling: Khan 6-0-36-0 (w-3), Pathan 6-0-27-0 (w-1), Dinda 6-0-28-1 (w-2), Kohli 2-0-7-0, Sehwag 8-1-38-1 (w-1), Ashwin 10-1-46-2, Tiwary 10-1-61-4 (w-6), Sharma 2-0-6-0. India innings G Gambhir b Malinga 0 V Sehwag c sub b Mathews 34 V Kohli not out 128 R Sharma lbw Pradeep 4 M Tiwary lbw Mendis 21 S Raina not out 58 Extras: (lb-2, nb-2, w-6) 10 Total:(four wickets, 42.2 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-52, 3-60, 4-109. Did not bat: MS Dhoni, I Pathan, R Ashwin, Z Khan, A Dinda. Bowling: Malinga 8-1-40-1 (w-2), Perera 6-0-51-0 (w-3), Mathews 6-1-18-1, Pradeep 8-0-52-1 (w-1, nb-2), Herath 7-0-44-0, Mendis 6-0-37-1, Dilshan 1.2-0-11-0 (Editing by Mark Meadows)