COLOMBO, July 28 Scoreboard from the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and India played in Colombo on Saturday. Sri Lanka innings: U Tharanga c Dhoni b Khan 8 T Dilshan b Khan 4 K Sangakkara c Kohli b Dinda 73 D Chandimal lbw b Pathan 0 M Jayawardene lbw b Rahul Sharma 65 A Mathews not out 71 J Mendis not out 45 Extras: (b-2, lb-8, nb-1, w-9) 20 Total: (five wickets, 50 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-19, 3-20, 4-141, 5-182. Did not bat: T Perera, R Herath, L Malinga, I Udana. Bowling: Khan 10-0-39-2 (w-3), Pathan 10-0-59-1 (w-3, nb-1), Dinda 10-0-76-1 (w-1), Rahul Sharma 8-0-45-1 (w-1), Ashwin 10-0-50-0 (w-1), Sehwag 1-0-3-0, Rohith Sharma 1-0-4-0. India innings: G Gambhir run out 102 V Sehwag c sub (S Senanayake) b Perera 3 V Kohli c and b Herath 38 M Dhoni b Malinga 31 Rohit Sharma lbw b Malinga 0 S Raina not out 65 I Pathan not out 34 Extras: (lb-11, w-4) 15 Total: (five wickets, 49.4 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-113, 3-180, 4-180, 5-196. Did not bat: Z Khan, R Ashwin, Rahul Sharma, A Dinda. Bowling: Malinga 10-0-60-2, Perera 9-0-57-1, Udana 6-0-42-0 (w-4), Mathews 8.4-0-49-0, Herath 9-0-36-1, Dilshan 3-0-14-0, Mendis 4-0-19-0. India won by five wickets (Editing by Justin Palmer)