Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SYDNEY Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the second test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
India won the toss and elected to bat
India first innings
V. Sehwag c Haddin b Pattinson 30
G. Gambhir c Clarke b Pattinson 0
R. Dravid c Cowan b Siddle 5
S. Tendulkar b Pattinson 41
V. Laxman c Marsh b Pattinson 2
V. Kohli c Haddin b Siddle 23
M. Dhoni not out 44
R. Ashwin c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 20
Z. Khan c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 0
Extras: (b-3, lb-6, w-2, nb-2) 13
Total (for eight wickets, 54.3 overs) 178
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-30 3-55 4-59 5-96 6-124 7-178 8-178
To bat: I. Sharma, U. Yadav
Bowling (to date): Pattinson 14-3-43-4 (nb-1, w-2), Hilfenhaus 19.3-6-51-2, Siddle 11-3-42-2 (nb-1), Hussey 2-0-8-0, Lyon 8-0-25-0
Australia: D. Warner, E. Cowan, S. Marsh, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, N. Lyon, J. Pattinson, B. Hilfenhaus.
Australia lead the four-match series 1-0
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.