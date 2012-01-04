SYDNEY Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
India won the toss and elected to bat
India first innings 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55)
Australia first innings (overnight 116-3)
D. Warner c Tendulkar b Khan 8
E. Cowan lbw Khan 16
S. Marsh c Laxman b Khan 0
R. Ponting not out 97
M. Clarke not out 103
Extras (lb-9, w-2, nb-1) 12
Total (for three wickets, 53 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-37
Still to bat: M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, N. Lyon, J. Pattinson, B. Hilfenhaus.
Bowling (to date): Z Khan 16-2-54-3, U Yadav 14-2-74-0 (w-2), I Sharma 13-0-56-0 (nb-1), R Ashwin 9-1-37-0, V Sehwag 1-0-6-0
Australia lead the four-match series 1-0.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)