SYDNEY Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
India won the toss and elected to bat
India first innings 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55)
Australia first innings (overnight 482-4)
D. Warner c Tendulkar b Khan 8
E. Cowan lbw Khan 16
S. Marsh c Laxman b Khan 0
R. Ponting c Tendulkar b Sharma 134
M. Clarke not out 293
M. Hussey not out 111
Extras (b-2, lb-13, w-3, nb-3) 21
Total (for four wickets, 148 overs) 583
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-37 4-325
Still to bat: B. Haddin, P. Siddle, N. Lyon, J. Pattinson, B. Hilfenhaus.
Bowling (to date): Z Khan 31-4-122-3, U Yadav 21-2-113-0 (w-2), I Sharma 29-2-119-1 (nb-1), R Ashwin 41-5-140-0 (w-1), V Sehwag 18-1-51-0 (nb-2), V Kohli 8-0-23-0
Australia lead the four-match series 1-0.
