SYDNEY Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

India won the toss and elected to bat

India first innings 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55)

Australia first innings 659-4 dec (M. Clarke 329 not out, M. Hussey 150 not out; R.Ponting 134; Z. Khan 3-122)

India second innings (overnight 114-2)

G. Gambhir c Warner b Siddle 83

V. Sehwag c Warner b Hilfenhaus 4

R. Dravid b Hilfenhaus 29

S. Tendulkar not out 70

V. Laxman not out 44

Extras: (b-2, lb-3, w-1, nb-7) 13

Total (for three wickets, 69 overs) 243

Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-100 3-168

To bat: V. Kohli, M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, I. Sharma, U. Yadav.

Bowling (to date): J. Pattinson 19-2-88-0 (w-1, nb-3), B. Hilfenhaus 22-6-65-2, P. Siddle 16-7-41-1, N. Lyon 11-0-41-0, M Clarke 1-0-3-0.

Australia lead the four-match series 1-0.

