PERTH Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the third test between Australia and India at the WACA on Friday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl
India first innings
G. Gambhir c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 31
V. Sehwag c Ponting b Hilfenhaus 0
R. Dravid b Siddle 9
S. Tendulkar lbw Harris 15
V. Laxman not out 4
V. Kohli not out 10
Extras: (b-2, lb-2) 4
Total: (for four wickets, 28 overs) 73
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-32 3-59 4-63
Still to bat: M. Dhoni, R Vinay Kumar, Z. Khan, I. Sharma, U. Yadav.
Bowling (to date): Harris 11-3-17-1, Hilfenhaus 10-1-25-2, Starc 3-1-8-0, Siddle 4-1-19-1.
Australia: D. Warner, E. Cowan, S. Marsh, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, R.Harris, M. Starc, B. Hilfenhaus.
Australia lead the four-match series 2-0.
