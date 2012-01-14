Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
PERTH Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the third test between Australia and India at the WACA on Saturday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl
India first innings 161 (B. Hilfenhaus 4-43, P. Siddle 3-42)
Australia first innings (overnight 149-0)
D. Warner c Yadav b Sharma 180
E. Cowan b Yadav 74
S. Marsh c Laxman b Yadav 11
R. Ponting b Yadav 7
M. Clarke c Dhoni b Zaheer 18
M. Hussey c Sehwag b Vinay Kumar 14
B. Haddin c Dhoni b Zaheer 0
P. Siddle b Yadav 30
R.Harris c Gambhir b Yadav 9
M. Starc not out 15
B. Hilfenhaus c Kohli b Sehwag 6
Extras: (lb-3, w-2) 5
Total: (all out, 76.2 overs) 369
Fall of wickets: 1-214 2-230 3-242 4-290 5-301 6-303 7-339 8-343 9-357
Bowling: Zaheer 21-3-91-2 (w-1), Yadav 17-2-93-5 (w-1), Vinay Kumar 13-0-73-1, Sharma 18-0-89-1, Sehwag 7.2-0-20-1.
India second innings
G. Gambhir c Hussey b Starc 14
V. Sehwag c Haddin b Siddle 10
R. Dravid not out 32
S. Tendulkar lbw Starc 8
V. Laxman c Marsh b Hilfenhaus 0
V. Kohli not out 21
Extras: (b-1, lb-1, w-1) 3
Total: (for four wickets, 32 overs) 88
Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-25 3-42 4-51
Still to bat: M. Dhoni, R. Vinay Kumar, Z. Khan, I. Sharma, U. Yadav
Bowling (to date): Harris 8-1-23-0, Hilfenhaus 9-2-25-1, Starc 6-2-14-2, Siddle 7-2-21-1 (w-1), Hussey 2-0-3-0.
Australia lead the four-match series 2-0.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.