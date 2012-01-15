Factbox: Profile of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors
Profile of the Golden State Warriors, who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday to win their second NBA championship in three seasons.
PERTH Scoreboard after Australia beat India by an innings and 37 runs on the third day of the third test at the WACA on Sunday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl
India first innings 161 (B. Hilfenhaus 4-43, P. Siddle 3-42)
Australia first innings 369 (D. Warner 180, E. Cowan 74; U. Yadav 5-93)
India second innings (overnight 88-4)
G. Gambhir c Hussey b Starc 14
V. Sehwag c Haddin b Siddle 10
R. Dravid b Harris 47
S. Tendulkar lbw Starc 8
V. Laxman c Marsh b Hilfenhaus 0
V. Kohli c Haddin b Siddle 75
M. Dhoni c Ponting b Siddle 2
R. Vinay Kumar c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 6
Z. Khan c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 0
I. Sharma c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 0
U. Yadav not out 0
Extras: (b-1, lb-5, w-3) 9
Total: (all out, 63.2 overs) 171
Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-25 3-42 4-51 5-135 6-148 7-171 8-171 9-171
Bowling: Harris 16-3-34-1, Hilfenhaus 18-6-54-4 (w-1), Starc 12-4-31-2, Siddle 15.2-5-43-3 (w-2), Hussey 2-0-3-0.
Australia lead the four-match series 3-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Profile of the Golden State Warriors, who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday to win their second NBA championship in three seasons.
Pakistan overcame a familiar attack of batting nerves to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in a see-saw Group B game at Sophia Gardens to set up a Champions Trophy semi-final with hosts England back in Cardiff on Wednesday.