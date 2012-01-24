Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ADELAIDE Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the fourth test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings
E. Cowan c Laxman b Ashwin 30
D. Warner lbw Zaheer 8
S. Marsh b Ashwin 3
R. Ponting not out 43
M. Clarke not out 8
Extras: (lb-5, w-1) 6
Total: (for three wickets, 29 overs) 98
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-31 3-84
Still to bat: M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, R. Harris, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Zaheer 6-1-13-1 (w-1), Yadav 5-0-41-0, Ashwin 9-3-20-2, Sharma 7-2-11-0, Sehwag 2-0-8-0.
India: V. Sehwag, G. Gambhir, R. Dravid, S. Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, V. Kohli, W. Saha, Z. Khan, I. Sharma, R. Ashwin, U. Yadav.
Australia lead the four-match series 3-0.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.