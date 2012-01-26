Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ADELAIDE Scoreboard after India were bowled out in their first innings on the third day of the fourth test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings 604-7 declared (R. Ponting 221, M. Clarke 210; R. Ashwin 3-194)
India first innings (overnight 61-2)
G. Gambhir c Hussey b Siddle 34
V. Sehwag c & b Siddle 18
R. Dravid b Hilfenhaus 1
S. Tendulkar c Ponting b Siddle 25
VVS Laxman c Haddin b Lyon 18
V. Kohli lbw Hilfenhaus 116
W. Saha b Harris 35
R. Ashwin lbw Siddle 5
Z. Khan c Haddin b Siddle 0
I. Sharma b Hilfenhaus 16
U. Yadav not out 0
Extras: (b-1, w-1, nb-2) 4
Total: (all out, 95.1 overs) 272
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-31 3-78 4-87 5-111 6-225 7-230 8-230 9-263
Bowling: Harris 25-7-71-1, Hilfenhaus 22.1-5-62-3 (w-1, nb-2), Siddle 15-2-49-5, Lyon 21-5-48-1, Clarke 6-1-23-0, Hussey 6-0-18-0.
Australia lead the four-match series 3-0.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.