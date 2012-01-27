Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ADELAIDE Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings: 604-7 declared (R. Ponting 221, M. Clarke 210; R. Ashwin 3-194)
India first innings: 272 (V. Kohli 116, P. Siddle 5-49, B. Hilfenhaus 3-62)
Australia second innings (overnight 50-3)
E. Cowan lbw Ashwin 10
D. Warner c & b Ashwin 28
S. Marsh lbw Zaheer 0
R. Ponting not out 57
M. Clarke c Saha b Yadav 37
M. Hussey lbw Sharma 15
B. Haddin not out 1
Extras: (lb-6) 6
Total: (for five wickets, 43 overs) 154
Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-40 3-40 4-111 5-147
Still to bat: P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, R. Harris, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Zaheer 13-1-38-1, Ashwin 18-2-62-2, Sharma 7-0-25-1, Yadav 5-0-23-1.
Australia lead the four-match series 3-0.
