Matthew Wade (L) of Australia dives for his crease as MS Dhoni (R) of India tries to run him out during their one-day series cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MELBOURNE Scoreboard after Australia's innings in the first one-day international against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. India won the toss and elected to bowl first. The match was shortened to 32 overs a side due to a rain delay.

Australia innings M. Wade b Rahul Sharma 67 D. Warner b Vinay Kumar 6 R. Ponting c Raina b Vinay Kumar 2 M. Clarke c Rahul Sharma b Rohit Sharma 10 M. Hussey c Kohli b Vinay Kumar 45 D. Hussey not out 61 D. Christian not out 17

Extras: (2-lb, w-4, nb-2) 8 Total: (five wickets, 32 overs) 216

Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-19 3-49 4-122 5-154

Did not bat: R. Harris, M. Starc, C. McKay, X. Doherty

Bowling: Kumar 7-0-35-0 (w-1), Vinay Kumar 7-0-21-3, Kohli 1-0-4-0 (w-1), Raina 1-0-4-0, Ashwin 5-0-48-0, Rohit Sharma 2-0-17-1, Rahul Sharma 6.2-0-44-1 (w-1) Jadeja 2.4-0-41-0 (nb-2, w-1)

