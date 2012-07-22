Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
HAMBANTOTA Scoreboard in first one-day international between Sri Lanka and India played at Sooriyawewa on Saturday.
India innings
G Gambhir b Kulasekara 3
V Sehwag run out 96
V Kohli c sub (S Senanayake) b Perera 106
R Sharma b Mathews 5
S Raina c sub (S Senanayake) b Perera 50
M Dhoni c Thirimanne b Perera 35
I Pathan not out 7
R Ashwin not out 0
Extras: (b-1, lb-2, nb-2, w-7) 12
Total: (six wickets, 50 overs) 314
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-180, 3-191, 4-228, 5-307, 6-307.
Bowling: Kulasekara 5-0-20-1 (w-1), Malinga 10-0-83-0 (nb-2), Mathews 10-0-58-1 (w-5), Perera 10-0-70-3, Dilshan 5-0-28-0, Herath 10-0-52-0 (w-1).
Sri Lanka innings
U Tharanga c Sehwag b Ashwin 28
T Dilshan lbw b Pathan 6
K Sangakkara b Yadav 133
D Chandimal c Dhoni b Yadav 13
M Jayawardene lbw b Ojha 12
A Mathews c Gambhir b Khan 7
L Thirimanne lbw b Ashwin 7
T Perera c Kohli b Pathan 44
R Herath run out 0
L Malinga not out 19
N Kulasekara not out 1
Extras: (b-1, lb-6, w-16) 23
Total: (nine wickets, 50 overs) 293
Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-86, 3-117, 4-132, 5-172, 6-191, 7-269, 8-271, 9-275.
Bowling: Khan 10-0-63-1 (w-5), Pathan 10-1-37-2 (w-4), Yadav 10-0-76-2 (w-3), Ashwin 10-1-46-2 (w-1), Sehwag 4-0-20-0 (w-1), Ojha 6-0-44-1 (w-1).
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.