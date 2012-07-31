Juventus coach Allegri renews contract until 2020
MILAN Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has renewed his contract with the Italian champions until 2020, the club said on Wednesday.
COLOMBO Scoreboard from the fourth one-day international between Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka innings
U Tharanga st Dhoni b Ashwin 51
T Dilshan c Dhoni b Dinda 42
L Thirimanne b Ashwin 47
D Chandimal c Pathan b Tiwary 28
M Jayawardene c Dhoni b Sehwag 3
A Mathews c Kohli b Tiwary 14
J Mendis b Tiwary 17
T Perera c Raina b Tiwary 2
R Herath not out 17
L Malinga not out 15
Extras: (lb-2, w-13) 15
Total:(eight wickets, 50 overs)251
Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-102, 3-152, 4-155, 5-190, 6-213, 7-218, 8-219.
Did not bat: N Pradeep.
Bowling:
Khan 6-0-36-0 (w-3), Pathan 6-0-27-0 (w-1), Dinda 6-0-28-1 (w-2), Kohli 2-0-7-0, Sehwag 8-1-38-1 (w-1), Ashwin 10-1-46-2, Tiwary 10-1-61-4 (w-6), Sharma 2-0-6-0.
India innings
G Gambhir b Malinga 0
V Sehwag c sub b Mathews 34
V Kohli not out 128
R Sharma lbw Pradeep 4
M Tiwary lbw Mendis 21
S Raina not out 58
Extras: (lb-2, nb-2, w-6) 10
Total:(four wickets, 42.2 overs) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-52, 3-60, 4-109.
Did not bat: MS Dhoni, I Pathan, R Ashwin, Z Khan, A Dinda.
Bowling:
Malinga 8-1-40-1 (w-2), Perera 6-0-51-0 (w-3), Mathews 6-1-18-1, Pradeep 8-0-52-1 (w-1, nb-2), Herath 7-0-44-0, Mendis 6-0-37-1, Dilshan 1.2-0-11-0
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
MILAN Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has renewed his contract with the Italian champions until 2020, the club said on Wednesday.
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.