Motor racing: Hamilton wins in China, Vettel second
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton mastered Shanghai's changing conditions and stayed clear of squabbling rivals to win the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.
DURBAN Scoreboard at lunch on the final day of the second and final test between South Africa and India in Durban on Monday.
India won the toss and elected to bat.
India first innings 334
South Africa first innings 500
India second innings (Overnight 68-2)
S. Dhawan c du Plessis b Peterson 19
M. Vijay c Smith b Philander 6
C. Pujara b Steyn 32
V. Kohli c de Villiers b Steyn 11
R. Sharma lbw b Philander 25
A. Rahane not out 50
M. S. Dhoni c Petersen b Peterson 15
R. Jadeja c Morkel b Peterson 8
Z. Khan not out 2
Extras (b-4, w-1) 5
Total (for seven wickets, 68 overs) 173
To bat: I. Sharma, M.Shami
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-53 3-68 4-71 5-104 6-146 7-154
Bowling: Steyn 15-6-33-2, Philander 11-3-24-2, Morkel 13-5-31-0, Peterson 21-3-61-3 (W-1), Duminy 8-2-20-0.
Manchester United put a spate of recent draws behind them to boost their top-four hopes with a routine 3-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland to move fifth in the Premier League on Sunday.