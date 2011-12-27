(Updates at close) MELBOURNE, Dec 27 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Australia first innings (overnight 277-6) E. Cowan c Dhoni b Ashwin 68 D. Warner c Dhoni b Yadav 37 S. Marsh c Kohli b Yadav 0 R. Ponting c Laxman b Yadav 62 M. Clarke b Khan 31 M. Hussey c Dhoni b Khan 0 B. Haddin c Sehwag b Khan 27 P. Siddle c Dhoni b Khan 41 J. Pattinson not out 18 B. Hilfenhaus c Kohli b Ashwin 19 N. Lyon b Ashwin 6 Extras (lb-21, w-2, nb-1) 24 Total (all out, 110 overs) 333 Fall of wickets: 46-1 46-2 159-3 205-4 205-5 214-6 286-7 291-8 318-9 Bowling: Z. Khan 31-6-77-4 (w-1, nb-1), I. Sharma 24-7-48-0, U. Yadav 26-5-106-3 (w-1), R. Ashwin 29-3-81-3 India innings G. Gambhir c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 3 V. Sehwag b Pattinson 67 R. Dravid not out 68 S. Tendulkar b Siddle 73 I. Sharma not out 0 Extras (1-w, 2-nb) 3 Total (three wickets, 65 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 22-1 97-2 214-3 Still to bat: VVS Laxman, V Kohli, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Z Khan, U Yadav Bowling: J. Pattinson 15-3-35-1(1-w), B Hilfenhaus 14-1-50-1 (1-nb), P. Siddle 15-2-53-1 (1-nb), N. Lyon 14-2-53-0, M. Hussey 5-0-15-0, David Warner 2-0-8-0 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)