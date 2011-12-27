(Updates at close)
MELBOURNE, Dec 27
on the second day of the first test between Australia and India
at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.
Australia first innings (overnight 277-6)
E. Cowan c Dhoni b Ashwin 68
D. Warner c Dhoni b Yadav 37
S. Marsh c Kohli b Yadav 0
R. Ponting c Laxman b Yadav 62
M. Clarke b Khan 31
M. Hussey c Dhoni b Khan 0
B. Haddin c Sehwag b Khan 27
P. Siddle c Dhoni b Khan 41
J. Pattinson not out 18
B. Hilfenhaus c Kohli b Ashwin 19
N. Lyon b Ashwin 6
Extras (lb-21, w-2, nb-1) 24
Total (all out, 110 overs) 333
Fall of wickets: 46-1 46-2 159-3 205-4 205-5 214-6 286-7 291-8
318-9
Bowling: Z. Khan 31-6-77-4 (w-1, nb-1), I. Sharma
24-7-48-0, U. Yadav 26-5-106-3 (w-1), R. Ashwin 29-3-81-3
India innings
G. Gambhir c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 3
V. Sehwag b Pattinson 67
R. Dravid not out 68
S. Tendulkar b Siddle 73
I. Sharma not out 0
Extras (1-w, 2-nb) 3
Total (three wickets, 65 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 22-1 97-2 214-3
Still to bat: VVS Laxman, V Kohli, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Z Khan,
U Yadav
Bowling: J. Pattinson 15-3-35-1(1-w), B Hilfenhaus 14-1-50-1
(1-nb), P. Siddle 15-2-53-1 (1-nb), N. Lyon 14-2-53-0, M. Hussey
5-0-15-0, David Warner 2-0-8-0
