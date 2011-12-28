MELBOURNE, Dec 28 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Australia first innings 333 India first innings (overnight 214-3) G. Gambhir c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 3 V. Sehwag b Pattinson 67 R. Dravid b Hilfenhaus 68 S. Tendulkar b Siddle 73 I. Sharma c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 11 V. Laxman c Haddin b Siddle 2 V. Kohli c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 11 M. Dhoni c Hussey b Hilfenhaus 6 R. Ashwin c Haddin b Siddle 31 Z. Khan b Pattinson 4 U. Yadav not out 2 Extras: (w-1, nb-3) 4 Total (all out, 94.1 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 22-1, 97-2, 214-3, 214-4, 221-5, 238-6, 245-7, 254-8, 259-9 Bowling: J. Pattinson 23-6-55-2 (w-1), B Hilfenhaus 26-5-75-5 (nb-1), P. Siddle 21.1-2-63-3 (nb-2), N. Lyon 17-2-66-0, M. Hussey 5-0-15-0, David Warner 2-0-8-0 Australia second innings D. Warner b Yadav 5 E. Cowan lbw Yadav 8 S. Marsh b Yadav 3 R. Ponting c Sehwag b Zaheer 60 M. Clarke b Sharma 1 M. Hussey not out 79 B. Haddin c Laxman b Zaheer 6 P. Siddle c Dhoni b Yadav 4 N. Lyon lbw Ashwin 0 J. Pattinson not out 3 Extras (b-4, lb-2, 1-w 3-nb) 10 Total (eight wickets, 60 overs) 179 Still to bat: B. Hilfenhaus Fall of wickets: 13-1, 16-2, 24-3, 27-4, 142-5, 148-6 163-7 166-8 Bowling (to date): Z. Khan 13-1-32-2, U. Yadav 15-3-49-4, I. Sharma 11-0-41-1, R. Ashwin 19-3-44-1 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)