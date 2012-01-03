SYDNEY, Jan 3 Scoreboard at the end of play on the first day of the second test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. India won the toss and elected to bat India first innings G. Gambhir c Clarke b Pattinson 0 V. Sehwag c Haddin b Pattinson 30 R. Dravid c Cowan b Siddle 5 S. Tendulkar b Pattinson 41 V. Laxman c Marsh b Pattinson 2 V. Kohli c Haddin b Siddle 23 M. Dhoni not out 57 R. Ashwin c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 20 Z. Khan c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 0 I. Sharma c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 0 U. Yadav c Haddin b Siddle 0 Extras: (b-3, lb-6, w-2, nb-2) 13 Total (all out, 59.3 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-30 3-55 4-59 5-96 6-124 7-178 8-178 9-186 Bowling: Pattinson 14-3-43-4 (nb-1, w-2), Hilfenhaus 22-9-51-3, Siddle 13.3-3-55-3 (nb-1), Hussey 2-0-8-0, Lyon 8-0-25-0 Australia first innings D. Warner c Tendulkar b Khan 8 E. Cowan lbw Khan 16 S. Marsh c Laxman b Khan 0 R. Ponting not out 44 M. Clarke not out 47 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for three wickets, 26 overs) 116 Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-37 Still to bat: M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, N. Lyon, J. Pattinson, B. Hilfenhaus. Bowling (to date): Z Khan 9-2-26-3, U Yadav 8-1-42-0, I Sharma 6-0-30-0, R Ashwin 2-0-11-0, V Sehwag 1-0-6-0 Australia lead the four-match series 1-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien) Please click on for more cricket stories