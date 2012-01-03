SYDNEY, Jan 3 Scoreboard at the end of play on
the first day of the second test between Australia and India at
the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
India won the toss and elected to bat
India first innings
G. Gambhir c Clarke b Pattinson 0
V. Sehwag c Haddin b Pattinson 30
R. Dravid c Cowan b Siddle 5
S. Tendulkar b Pattinson 41
V. Laxman c Marsh b Pattinson 2
V. Kohli c Haddin b Siddle 23
M. Dhoni not out 57
R. Ashwin c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 20
Z. Khan c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 0
I. Sharma c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 0
U. Yadav c Haddin b Siddle 0
Extras: (b-3, lb-6, w-2, nb-2) 13
Total (all out, 59.3 overs) 191
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-30 3-55 4-59 5-96 6-124 7-178 8-178
9-186
Bowling: Pattinson 14-3-43-4 (nb-1, w-2), Hilfenhaus
22-9-51-3, Siddle 13.3-3-55-3 (nb-1), Hussey 2-0-8-0, Lyon
8-0-25-0
Australia first innings
D. Warner c Tendulkar b Khan 8
E. Cowan lbw Khan 16
S. Marsh c Laxman b Khan 0
R. Ponting not out 44
M. Clarke not out 47
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for three wickets, 26 overs) 116
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-37
Still to bat: M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, N. Lyon, J.
Pattinson, B. Hilfenhaus.
Bowling (to date): Z Khan 9-2-26-3, U Yadav 8-1-42-0, I
Sharma 6-0-30-0, R Ashwin 2-0-11-0, V Sehwag 1-0-6-0
Australia lead the four-match series 1-0.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
