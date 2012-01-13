PERTH, Jan 13 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the third test between Australia and India at the WACA on Friday. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl India first innings G. Gambhir c Haddin b Hilfenhaus 31 V. Sehwag c Ponting b Hilfenhaus 0 R. Dravid b Siddle 9 S. Tendulkar lbw Harris 15 V. Laxman c Clarke b Siddle 31 V. Kohli c Warner b Siddle 44 M. Dhoni c Ponting b Hilfenhaus 12 R Vinay Kumar lbw Starc 5 Z. Khan c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 2 I. Sharma c Haddin b Starc 3 U. Yadav not out 4 Extras: (b-2, lb-2, w-1) 5 Total: (all out, 60.2 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-32 3-59 4-63 5-131 6-138 7-152 8-152 9-157 Bowling: Harris 18-6-33-1, Hilfenhaus 18-5-43-4, Starc 12.2-3-39-2 (w-1), Siddle 12-3-42-3. Australia first innings D. Warner not out 104 E. Cowan not out 40 Extras: (lb-3, w-2) 5 Total: (without loss, 23 overs) 149 To bat: S. Marsh, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, R.Harris, M. Starc, B. Hilfenhaus. Bowling (to date): Zaheer 7-1-44-0 (w-1), Yadav 6-1-42-0 (w-1), Vinay Kumar 4-0-31-0, Sharma 5-0-28-0, Sehwag 1-0-10-0. Australia lead the four-match series 2-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien) Please click on for more cricket stories