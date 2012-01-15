PERTH, Jan 15 Scoreboard after Australia beat India by an innings and 37 runs on the third day of the third test at the WACA on Sunday. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl India first innings 161 (B. Hilfenhaus 4-43, P. Siddle 3-42) Australia first innings 369 (D. Warner 180, E. Cowan 74; U. Yadav 5-93) India second innings (overnight 88-4) G. Gambhir c Hussey b Starc 14 V. Sehwag c Haddin b Siddle 10 R. Dravid b Harris 47 S. Tendulkar lbw Starc 8 V. Laxman c Marsh b Hilfenhaus 0 V. Kohli c Haddin b Siddle 75 M. Dhoni c Ponting b Siddle 2 R. Vinay Kumar c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 6 Z. Khan c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 0 I. Sharma c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 0 U. Yadav not out 0 Extras: (b-1, lb-5, w-3) 9 Total: (all out, 63.2 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-25 3-42 4-51 5-135 6-148 7-171 8-171 9-171 Bowling: Harris 16-3-34-1, Hilfenhaus 18-6-54-4 (w-1), Starc 12-4-31-2, Siddle 15.2-5-43-3 (w-2), Hussey 2-0-3-0. Australia lead the four-match series 3-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford) Please click on for more cricket stories